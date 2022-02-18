Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tests positive for COVID

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday that she is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

“This morning, I took a COVID-19 test as standard protocol after experiencing mild symptoms,” she wrote on social media. “Unfortunately, I tested positive. I’m grateful that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. I will be following all CDC guidelines and quarantining at home.

The mayor went on to note how the county’s coronavirus metrics have improved, as have those across Florida and the nation, since the omicron spike has subsided.

“Miami-Dade has come a long way — our positivity rate is below 10% and we are finally seeing the light at the end of this dark tunnel,” Levine Cava, 66, tweeted. “Now is the time to get vaccinated and boosted, and if you’ve been exposed to get tested. I’m grateful to everyone for their well wishes.”

Florida’s statewide new-case positivity rate was 14.3% last week, a dramatic drop since topping out over 30% at the start of January.