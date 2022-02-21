Loved ones hold vigil for pregnant woman killed in car crash

Family and loves came together to pay their respects to 31-year-old mother-to-be Eddie Pascale Aurelien who was killed in a fatal car crash.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of Eddie Aurelien, also known as Pascale, came together to pay their respects and honor her and her unborn child’s life on Monday.

Aurelien and her sister Edwina, who survived the crash, were on their way home when the collision happened just before 2 a.m. in the 20700 block of Northwest 20th Avenue.

Edwina was in the passenger seat of the Kia and spent days in the hospital after sustaining head, neck and spinal cord injuries.

She later learned that her sister died while she was in the hospital.

During the vigil, Edwina said she still can not even fathom the fact that her other half is gone.

“I’m heartbroken, I’m so heartbroken. I feel like I lost a piece of me,” she said. “I don’t know how I will go on. I don’t even know if I should say that I’m grateful to be here. If I had a chance to choose, I would give my life for her. I would.”

Miami Gardens police say the driver of a white Mercedes SUV was speeding and collided with Aurelien’s car.

Detectives say the driver of the Mercedes tried to help his hurt passenger, but ended up running away from the scene, leaving her behind. They say they have enough evidence to identify him and he is likely to face charges.

Aurelien’s family is hoping justice will be served soon and have created a GoFundMe page to help them during this trying time.