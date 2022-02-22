New leadership changes for the Miami-Dade police department puts focus on community trust

Putting an emphasis on community trust, Assistant Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, George Perez will now serve as interim police director.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – With over 22 years of experience in law enforcement, Assistant Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, George Perez will now serve as interim police director.

This promotion is one of many leadership changes announced by Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, last week.

“I was approached by the mayor recently with regards to this transition, and I was completely honored, completely just speechless,” Perez said.

Perez replaces the previous director, Freddie Ramirez, who was elevated to be the county’s new, chief public safety officer.

In his new position, Perez is responsible for the command of police services, which is comprised of nearly 2,500 employees and includes three divisions: South operations, North operations, and the strategic response division.

One of the first things Perez plans to work on in his new role is to focus on the community and how he can improve trust within it.

“First and foremost for me obviously is the sanctity of life and community trust. I truly feel that I want to continue in what I’ve been a part of over a number of years now leading up to this point, is really ensuring that we’re engaging with our community.”

He’ll be joined by current Assistant Director, Stephanie Daniels, who’s also being promoted to deputy director. The first woman ever to hold that position.

To see the full list of leadership changes the mayor announced, click here.