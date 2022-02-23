75º
Caught on Camera: A gas station clerk is attacked inside a Miramar gas station

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

A gas station clerk fires his gun at a suspect after being attacked.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Surveillance video inside a Miramar gas station captured a violent encounter between a man wearing a black hoodie and gas station attendant.

It happened at the Sunoco gas station located on Pembroke Road just west of the Florida Turnpike, across the street from North Perry Airport on Tuesday night. The video shows a man wearing a black hoodie approaching the worker and punching him repeatedly before slamming him to the ground.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Jeffrey John Philippe, 33, ran off after being shot by that worker. He was found several blocks away.

Rescue workers rushed him to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he underwent surgery and remains under police custody as he recovers from his injuries.

The store clerk told Local 10 News he was being attacked by Philippe and that’s why he opened fire.

According to an arrest report, Philippe struck the victim multiple times before throwing the victim to the floor, where a struggle ensued.

Police said the victim then pulled out a gun from his waistband and fired several shots at Philippe before Philippe ran off.

Philippe faces charges of battery and burglary.

Police said hospital workers say he is expected to survive his injuries.

