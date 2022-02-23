Family devastated after wrong way wreck kills their loved one

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of Leonardo Hernandez Garcia spoke out to the community on Wednesday for justice after Garcia died in a wrong-way collision.

Garcia leaves behind an 8-month-old daughter, his wife, and his mother.

“He was a hard worker, intelligent, happy with his family, and loved his daughter and wife,” Garcia’s mother said.

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Okeechobee Road near Mile Marker 18, just north of 178th Street.

Authorities say Garcia was driving northbound when a red Chevrolet SUV struck his car, causing the vehicle to flip.

Video taken at the scene shows what appears to be a red Chevrolet SUV off to the side and several car parts and debris scattered around it.

His wife, holding back tears, had a message for the other driver involved.

“The guy that killed my husband, I want to see him in prison for many, many years,” she said.

Garcia’s family is hoping justice will be served soon and have created a GoFundMe page to help them during this trying time.