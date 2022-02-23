Florida Senate votes to confirm Dr. Joseph Ladapo as new Surgeon General

Despite much controversy, Florida has a new surgeon general.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Despite much controversy, Florida has a new surgeon general.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo watched his confirmation from the Florida Senate gallery, a process that was paused first by objection, and then by a broken voting machine.

“He has consistently favored conspiracy theory and political rhetoric over public health practice and science,” said State Sen. Gary Farmer of Fort Lauderdale.

“In the middle of a pandemic, Dr. Ladapo didn’t say a word about COVID or vaccines,” said State Sen. Shevrin Jones of West Park.

Since Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ladapo last September to replace a surgeon general with a different pandemic perspective, Ladapo’s vaccine and masking messaging has been scrutinized, as was his refusal to wear a mask in State Senator Tina Polsky’s office when her cancer treatments made her medically vulnerable.

“The optics are you’re a yes man, and we can’t have the top doctor of the third largest state being a yes man to a politician,” said State Senator Jason Pizzo of North Miami.

Ad

To the rescue were republican senators who are in full support of Ladapo questioning the science narrative on masks and vaccines.

“Maybe it scares you that we have a nominee that doesn’t follow the pre-scripted norm,” said State Senator Aaron Bean of Jacksonville.

The final vote was 24-15, along party lines, in favor of confirming Ladapo.