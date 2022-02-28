1600, 1700 BKE - UKRAINE

(Evgeniy Maloletka, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Oleksandr Konovalov, an ambulance paramedic performs CPR on a girl injured by the shelling of a residential area, after arriving at the city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Here is how South Floridians can help Ukrainians

A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The nonprofit sector is asking for donations to help support Ukrainians. Volunteers report there is a need for medical supplies, food, blankets, and psychological attention for children.

The United Nations estimates more than half a million displaced Ukrainians have sought refuge in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova.

Medics perform CPR on a girl at the city hospital of Mariupol, who was injured during shelling in a residential area in eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

- The Greater Miami Jewish Federation has a fund to assist the Ukrainian Jewish community and is accepting donations via credit card.

- The International Committee of the Red Cross is asking the public to contribute to the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in Ukraine via PayPal or credit card.

- Support Hospitals of Ukraine is raising funds to send 20 40-foot containers to Ukrainian hospitals in Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and other cities.

- Razom for Ukraine, an organization that supports Democracy in Ukraine, is running an emergency response operation to deliver medical supplies. The Ukrainian organization is accepting donations on Zelle, PayPal, or via bank transfer.

Polish authorities distribute food and water to Ukrainian refugees in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Razom referred donors to a United Help Ukraine fundraiser on Facebook to buy tactic medicine backpacks for paramedics, first aid kits, tourniquets, blood-stopping gauzes, nasopharyngeal airway tubes, and other medical supplies.

Razom referred donors to a Revived Soldiers Ukraine fundraiser on Facebook to help injured Ukrainian soldiers get the medical care they need. '

Razom referred donors to the Sunflower of Peace fundraiser on Facebook to help support doctors and paramedics in Ukraine.

Hanna Pavlovna Lukasz, from Mirhord, Ukraine, shouts and reacts after her 12 and 8-year-old sons and her 66-year-old mother have been waiting on the Ukrainian side of the border for four days to cross at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

- Ukrainian LGBT Military, created with the support of the NGO Point of Support and the Canadian CFLI Foundation, is accepting donations on PayPal (@ICLOUD with +14152799995) or transfers.

- The National Bank of Ukraine has an account to benefit Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

- The Kyiv Independent set up fundraisers on GoFundMe to continue their work and to help other journalists to cover the war and refugee crisis.

A refugee child fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine sits in a bus at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

- The World Central Kitchen is helping to feed Ukrainians in the war-torn country. Chef José Andrés is accepting donations on PayPal, and via credit card or bank transfer.

- Charitable Foundation Voices of Children has a team of psychologists who aim to help children to deal with the trauma of war. The organization accepts donations on Privat24 or GPay.

- Save The Children has a mission to help vulnerable Ukrainian children. They are accepting donations for food, blankets, and face masks for health workers.

A father hugs his daughter as the family reunites after fleeing conflict in Ukraine, at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. \(AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

- Nova Ukraine is a nonprofit organization responding to the crisis. They are accepting donations via PayPal, Crypto and check.

- Malteser International, a non-governmental aid agency, is accepting donations via bank transfer to an account in Pax Bank Cologne.

- Vostok SOS, a charity foundation based out of Kyiv, is running hotlines to help distribute aid to those in need. The organization is accepting donations via bank transfer.

A child collects toys near clothes donating point as refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrives at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A police officer talks to refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

People prepare for the night in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine, late Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Vladimir, 70, and his wife Tamara, 80, sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the near southern end of a large deployment of Russian ground forces in a convoy northeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. It extends for more than 3.25 miles--contains fuel, logistics and armored vehicles and is traveling along the P-02-02 road (Shevchenka Road) and moving towards Ivankiv. The convoy is moving in the direction of Kyivapproximately 40 miles away. (Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

A family sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. In Ukraine's capital, many residents hurried underground for safety overnight Thursday and Friday as Russian forces fired on the city and moved closer. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A child that fled the conflict from neighboring Ukraine with his family sits in a tent at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)