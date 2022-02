Fire crews responded and were able to put out the fire that occurred at 6991 NW 82nd Avenue in West Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Three trucks caught fire next to a warehouse on Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

There were no injuries reported, authorities said.

It’s possible that power lines that fell down caused the vehicles to catch fire, authorities said.