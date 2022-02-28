Family grieves while detectives investigate how father and his two kids drowned in their backyard pool

The family has identified the dad as Jean Wisly Fontus, or Wes, and his two children as 5-year- old Emmie, and 2-year-old Tyler.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Hollywood community is devastated by the deaths of a father and his two children on Thursday, all three found unconscious in their backyard pool.

Officers responded to a pool drowning shortly after 3:30 p.m., in the backyard of a house, along South Highland Drive near Adams Street, police said.

The family has identified the dad as Jean Wisly Fontus, or Wes, and his two children as 5-year- old Emmie, and 2-year-old Tyler.

Sky 10 was over the scene on Thursday and showed the screened-in pool where police say the children’s mother found the three of them, and frantically called 911.

Neither family members nor police seem to know exactly how this tragedy happened at this point.

Wes, Emmie, and Tyler leave behind three older siblings, and a mother, who loved ones describe as super mom.

Ad

“My heart is crushed because when an adult has an accident or something, okay it’s an adult, but what crushes my heart was the kids,” Amparo Kostyo their neighbor said.

Family members say Emmie was a kindergartner who loved to read and to swim.

Tyler loved to scooter around the house, dance, and sing.

Wes was the life of the party who was a loving and devoted father.

The family is asking for support to assist with the funeral expenses while the investigation is still ongoing.

Click here to donate to the family’s GoFundMe page.