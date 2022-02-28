Man injured in northeast Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was dropped off at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood Monday morning after he was shot in northeast Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the area of San Simeon Way and Northeast 212th Street.

According to Miami-Dade police, someone called 911 and reported that they heard the sound of gunshots followed by people screaming.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a gun and blood on some stairs.

A short time later, the victim was dropped off at the hospital, authorities said. His condition has not been released.

Police said they do not have a description of the shooter.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.