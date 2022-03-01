16-year-old arrested on attempted murder charge following after school fight

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy from Miami Gardens was arrested Monday, months after he was involved in an after school fight that led to a shooting, authorities confirmed.

Ishmel Noel Chester faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the incident that occurred around 2:50 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 19100 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue.

According to Miami Gardens police, a group of students were involved in a fight after school near Miami Norland Senior High School, which led to the shooting.

Police said Chester shot another 16-year-old boy multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police said all leads were “investigated thoroughly” and there was ultimately probable cause to arrest Chester.

Local 10 News has requested a copy of his arrest report.