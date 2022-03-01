Fort Lauderdale to consider One Stop Shop proposal for concert venue

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale commissioners are anticipated to discuss a motion Tuesday night to enter into a comprehensive agreement with One Stop Shop FTL, LLC.

The matter comes before commissioners after a One Stop Shop-related workshop meeting on Feb. 15, which proceeded with a sudden decision to abruptly fire the city’s longtime independent auditor John Herbst.

Mayor Dean Trantalis said he believes the city’s auditor stepped “out of his lane” when deciding to investigate what Herbst described during the meeting as a “credible” complaint his office received about the city’s police chief misusing taxpayer funds by working a second job on city time.

Ad

But in an interview with Local 10 News after the termination vote, the mayor described the ongoing chief investigation as the “tipping point,” adding that it was an “accumulation of things” that include One Stop Shop and the related Ernst & Young financial report.

One Stop Shop FTL, LLC is the name of an unsolicited mixed-use development proposal to turn just over three acres of city-owned land at 301 Andrews Avenue into a concert venue with restaurants and a community park.

On Feb. 15, a study produced by renowned accounting firm Ernst & Young was discussed at a city commission workshop. Key findings of the business plan included that construction costs are lower than would be expected for a project of this type; and that while the city could fetch $3 million to $6 million a year in rent, this project has the applicant working up to a million dollars a year and that’s only after year five of operations

Ad

The report also states: “some of the key input assumptions are unclear or optimistic ... the project does not appear to be profitable until Year 5 of operations, even before payment of rent”

Commissioner Steve Glassman, whose district the project is in, took issue with the study from the cover photo Ernst & Young used, to much of the information contained in their study, labeling it “inadequate.” He was critical of Ernst & Young’s decision not to present the findings of their “unbranded” report to commissioners during the February workshop meeting. He then took aim at the city’s auditor who explained, he is not Ernst & Young.

“It is not my report,” Herbst said during the Feb. 15 workshop. “Let me be clear for everybody in the room, I am not here to defend Ernst & Young. I am being asked questions that I don’t have answers to.”

Hours later, shortly before 11 p.m., Glassman, Trantalis and Commissioner Ben Sorenson voted to fire the long-time auditor.

Ad

During the course of that discussion, Glassman said he lost confidence in the city auditor, adding that he didn’t believe the commission’s priorities were being met, adding “Agenda items that we have been working on for years that can’t seem to get the attention that they need to bring across the finish line and yet then I hear now that we are spending time investigating chief of police.”

Last week, Local 10 News asked Glassman to clarify if his comment was in reference to One Stop Shop and what, in the context of his remarks, did he mean by bringing it “across the finish line.” He never responded to that request.

On Tuesday night’s commission agenda, there is a motion to approve a comprehensive agreement with One Stop FTL, LLC.

State records show the registered manager for One Stop Shop FTL, LLC as Jeffrey J. John. Per the Ernst & Young study, which a city spokesperson said was to be paid for by the applicant, the operations partner is Damn Good Hospitality Group which “has a history of operating Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale and an existing exclusivity arrangement with LiveNation for events that could help drive activation at the project.”

Ad

City records show the registered lobbyist for Damn Good Hospitality Group is Stephanie Toothaker.

The real estate development partner, the Ernst & Young-prepared document explains, is Banyan Development which states has experience developing properties of similar scale but that this proposal “did not include examples of experience with signature ‘infill’ developments and/or entertainment facilities.”

The city’s auditor since 2006, not a single disciplinary record could be found over Herbst’s 16 years conducting a range of independent investigations and audits. The office of the auditor was created following a 2004 referendum when voters approved amending the city charter to appoint a city auditor who would report directly to the City Commission “and be responsible for conducting financial and compliance audits of City Government and City Officials.”