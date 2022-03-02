Rolling Loud Festival lineup officially drops with big name headliners coming to Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Rolling Loud hip hop festival lineup dropped Tuesday night and the three-day event recruited some big headliners for their seventh year.

Kanye West, Future, and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from July 22nd through the 24th.

The upcoming festival marks Kendrick Lamar’s first Rolling Loud since Miami 2017, and gives Future the opportunity to follow up his finale performance from Rolling Loud California 2021, where he welcomed special guest Kanye West.

West, teamed up with Rolling Loud last week for a Donda 2 Listening Event in Miami, where he played music from his new album for the first time and was joined by stars like Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, and more.

Ad

Last year, Rolling Loud Miami 2021 set the bar as the first major festival to return to the stage in 18 months and now this year is set to be an even bigger event, recruiting more artists than ever before.

Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Saweetie, meteoric risers like Don Toliver, Baby Keem, City Girls, and Ski Mask The Slump God, plus respected veterans like Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Three Six Mafia, and many more.

Following up on an initial presale that sold out in 2 hours, VIP and general admission tickets are available at 12 p.m. ET on March 7th.