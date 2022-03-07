Police: 5-year-old likely won’t face charges after attack on Broward teacher

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police say a 5-year-old boy likely won’t face charges after he allegedly attacked a teacher at Pines Lakes Elementary School.

Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said Monday that charges against the child aren’t likely because he’s “under the age of reasoning.” However, she said the incident is still under investigation and “things can change.”

Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco told Local 10 News Monday that the incident involved ESE children with disabilities.

The incident was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the school at 10300 Johnson St.

According to a police report, the student used fists and feet to hit his teacher Wednesday in the “Cool Down” room after he and a 4-year-old started to throw things around and flip chairs.

An officer responded to the classroom and found the teacher sitting on the ground against the wall. She said she was feeling “faint,” “weak” and dazed” before she started coughing and dry heaving, according to the report.

Fire Rescue personnel used a stretcher to take the teacher out of the classroom and took her to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Further details surrounding the alleged attack on the teacher have not been released, nor has the age or identity of the teacher.

Conwell confirmed Monday that the teacher is back home after being released from the hospital.

VIEW THE FULL POLICE REPORT BELOW: