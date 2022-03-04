76º
Police: Teacher left classroom on stretcher after 5-year-old student’s attack

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Pembroke Pines, Crime, Education
A Broward County teacher was hospitalized on Wednesday after a 5-year-old student attacked her in the classroom's "Cool Down" room, police said.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A teacher was hospitalized after a 5-year-old Pines Lakes Elementary student attacked her, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

The student used fists and feet to hit his teacher shortly after 10 a.m., on Wednesday in the “Cool Down” room after he and a 4-year-old started to throw things around and flip chairs, according to the incident report.

An officer responded to the classroom and found the teacher sitting on the ground against the wall. She was feeling “faint,” “weak, and dazed” before she started coughing and dry heaving, according to the report.

Fire Rescue personnel used a stretcher to take the teacher out of the classroom and took her to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. The student is facing a charge of aggravated assault with hands, fists, and feet.

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

