Police: Teacher left classroom on stretcher after 5-year-old student’s attack

A Broward County teacher was hospitalized on Wednesday after a 5-year-old student attacked her in the classroom's "Cool Down" room, police said.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A teacher was hospitalized after a 5-year-old Pines Lakes Elementary student attacked her, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

The student used fists and feet to hit his teacher shortly after 10 a.m., on Wednesday in the “Cool Down” room after he and a 4-year-old started to throw things around and flip chairs, according to the incident report.

An officer responded to the classroom and found the teacher sitting on the ground against the wall. She was feeling “faint,” “weak, and dazed” before she started coughing and dry heaving, according to the report.

Fire Rescue personnel used a stretcher to take the teacher out of the classroom and took her to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. The student is facing a charge of aggravated assault with hands, fists, and feet.

