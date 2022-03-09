Miami officer shot man to death during traffic stop, chief says

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police officer’s fatal shooting in a Miami school zone. Miami crime scene investigators left markings with pink neon spray paint on the street and the sidewalk on Wednesday morning.

During a news conference on Tuesday night, Miami Chief Manny Morales said the Miami police officer shot and killed a man during a traffic stop at the intersection of Northwest 71st Street and Northwest 10th Avenue.

“Officers became aware that one of the individuals was armed. A struggle ensued and one of the officers discharged his firearm,” Morales said during a news conference.

Videos from a surveillance camera at the nearby Miami Northwestern Senior High School and the officers’ body cameras are part of the investigation, police said.

There were two men inside a burgundy four-door car that officers focused on, police said. Officers arrested the man who survived the shooting. A white tarp covered the other man’s body on the road for hours on Tuesday.

Ad

Morales did not release the identities of the men or the officers involved. He did say the officer involved in the shooting was not injured and was on administrative leave.

Location