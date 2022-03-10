Police: 2 people in classroom shot when bullets go through wall during drive-by

3 people are under arrest after a drive-by shooting in Miami Gardens where bullets injured people inside of a classroom.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Three people were injured during a drive-by shooting and police are saying that two of the victims were in a classroom when bullets went through a glass door and then through a classroom wall.

Miami Gardens police and Miami-Dade Schools Police responded to North Gardens High School in Miami Gardens just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in reference to shots being fired.

The third victim was walking outside of the school when they were struck by gunfire, according to police.

Police said that during an interview with the suspects, a physical altercation before the shooting was what led to a victim being targeted.

Nathaniel Christopher Spikes and Lderrick Rickywillie Session, both 18, are facing attempted murder charges.

A third person, 17-year-old Kiarri Courtney Jackson was also arrested in connection to the shooting

Two victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma while one person was treated at the scene suffering from a minor injury.

The shooting prompted the school to go into lockdown on Wednesday.

Steadman Stahl, president of the Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association described the scene as “crazy. Something you see out of the movies. You have someone pull up in front of a high school shooting at kids.”

According to the arrest report, an off-duty Miami Gardens police officer was working at North Gardens High School when a 2021 blue KIA K5 drove along the west wall of the school, and shots were fired from the rear driver-side passenger window.

The driver of the KIA then fled on Northwest 183rd Street at a “high rate of speed.” That was when the officer chased the vehicle, which eventually slowed down in front of Top Golf at Northwest 7th Avenue. Two people in the back seat of the car took off running. One was identified as Session, who was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

The second was Jackson who also ran. Police said he was in possession of a firearm but, after tossing the gun, surrendered to police.

Police identified Spikes as the driver of the car.

A rifle was also found in the back of the vehicle.

Video surveillance captured the suspects’ vehicle traveling and slowing down and then gunfire coming from the rear driver’s side window.