FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man stole from a Truist branch on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, according to the FBI.

Shortly before 1 p.m., surveillance cameras recorded video of a man at 900 SE 17 St., the former home of a BB&T branch.

FBI special agents accused the man of stealing cash from Truist.

No one was injured. The agents are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call 754-703-2000.

