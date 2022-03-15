Man in ‘Reckless’ T-shirt robs bank in Broward, FBI photos show

FBI special agents are searching for a man who was wearing a black “Los Angeles Reckless” T-shirt when he allegedly robbed a bank on Wednesday in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents reported a man who was wearing a black “Los Angeles Reckless” T-shirt robbed a bank on Wednesday in Broward County.

Jim Marshall, a spokesman for FBI Miami, released photographs of surveillance video showing the man shortly after 9 a.m. in the Bank of America branch, at 941 SE 17 St., in Fort Lauderdale.

Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured. Marshall is asking anyone with information about the bank robbery to call 754-703-2000.