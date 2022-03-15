75º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man in ‘Reckless’ T-shirt robs bank in Broward, FBI photos show

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Crime
FBI special agents are searching for a man who was wearing a black “Los Angeles Reckless” T-shirt when he allegedly robbed a bank on Wednesday in Broward County. (FBI)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents reported a man who was wearing a black “Los Angeles Reckless” T-shirt robbed a bank on Wednesday in Broward County.

Jim Marshall, a spokesman for FBI Miami, released photographs of surveillance video showing the man shortly after 9 a.m. in the Bank of America branch, at 941 SE 17 St., in Fort Lauderdale.

Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured. Marshall is asking anyone with information about the bank robbery to call 754-703-2000.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email