Russia-Ukraine war: Biden warns Xi against helping Putin

President Joe Biden warned his Chinese counterpart against helping Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

WASHINGTON – During a phone conversation on Friday, President Joe Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping against helping Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he wages war in Ukraine.

Biden’s goal was to clarify the “implications and consequences” of China’s decision to support Russia, as its military “conducts brutal attacks” against Ukrainians, according to the White House.

NATO wants Chinese banks to avoid helping Russia evade the consequences of the financial sanctions. Despite the warning, China’s public stance did not appear to change.

Biden’s counterpart stated the Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, was “not in anyone’s interest,” according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, Chinese media portrayed China-U.S. relations as facing a “dilemma created by” former President Donald Trump, amid “more and more challenges,” The Associated Press reported.

Xi and Putin met in early February to declare a “friendship” between the two countries.

Ad

Your opinion

Today’s coverage of Russia-Ukraine war

75-year-old Zinaida Pivtsova, who fled the war in Ukraine, weeps her tears inside a sports stadium of a high school in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, where refugees take shelter, on Friday March 18, 2022. Pivtsova who is from Sloviansk city, at the eastern part of Ukraine, arrived in Poland 2 days ago. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A woman looks at residential buildings damaged by a bomb in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A soldier puts flowers next to the photos of victims of the war against Russia, near Maidan Square, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Thursday’s report