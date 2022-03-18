Russia-Ukraine war: Biden warns Xi against helping Putin

WASHINGTON – During a phone conversation on Friday, President Joe Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping against helping Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he wages war in Ukraine.
Biden’s goal was to clarify the “implications and consequences” of China’s decision to support Russia, as its military “conducts brutal attacks” against Ukrainians, according to the White House.
NATO wants Chinese banks to avoid helping Russia evade the consequences of the financial sanctions. Despite the warning, China’s public stance did not appear to change.
Biden’s counterpart stated the Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, was “not in anyone’s interest,” according to China’s Foreign Ministry.
Meanwhile, Chinese media portrayed China-U.S. relations as facing a “dilemma created by” former President Donald Trump, amid “more and more challenges,” The Associated Press reported.
Xi and Putin met in early February to declare a “friendship” between the two countries.
