Man killed on Palmetto was aspiring ‘Big Haiti’ rapper ‘Baby Cino’

Timothy Starks, also known as rapper “Baby Cino,” had just celebrated his 20th birthday in January. He described himself as “The Neighborhood Hope Dealer” on Instagram.

His “Big Haiti Shottas” music video showed him at Northwest 56th Street and Third Avenue in the Little Haiti neighborhood. The Miami-Dade Housing Agency owns the two-story buildings in the area.

Starks had hundreds of followers on SoundCloud, but he only followed Twig Andretti and 6ixGod Spazz, two young rappers who used their music to describe “the nightmare” on Northwest 56th Street.

On March 1st, Starks shared a video on Instagram, as he listened to gangster rap: “If I don’t kill, then I can’t eat ... bullets sound just like a beat.”

Officers arrested Starks on Tuesday after a traffic stop in Opa-locka. Prosecutors accused him on Wednesday of carrying a concealed firearm without a valid license — and just after bonding out of jail, a gunman killed him.

Starks was in a red Nissan Altima with Dante Collins Banks on the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah, police said. Banks, 20, survived and remained at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Friday.

