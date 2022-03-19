911 calls from Wilton Manors spring break overdose: ‘We took some coke . . .’

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – “We took some coke and we are not getting some responses right now,” says the caller to 911 as he reports overdoses at an Airbnb on March 10 in Wilton Manors.

The spring break nightmare happened at a short-term rental vacation home, where Fort Lauderdale fire rescue found six men and a woman suffering from drug overdoses, some laying outdoors on the lawn of the home suffering from cardiac arrest, according to fire rescue officials.

(Listen to the 911 calls below)

The frantic caller tells the dispatcher: “People are passing out. Three people are passed out because they drank a lot. Like a lot.”

At one point, a person in the background can be heard sobbing.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded about 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, in response to the 911 call to a home at 811 NW 29th Ct.

Five people at the house were identified as West Point Academy cadets; four of them were taken to the hospital.

A statement from Wilton Manors police said that “further investigation revealed that 6 males were feeling the effects of a drug overdose. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene and rendered aid to the male patients. 4 patients were transported to Broward General Medical Center and 2 were transported to Holy Cross Hospital. A seventh female patient was later transported to the hospital after feeling ill.”

Four of the seven hospitalized voluntarily ingested the cocaine; the other three came into contact with it when they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The next day, detectives arrested Axel Giovany Casseus, 21, of Lauderhill, as the person responsible for selling the drugs.

Axel Giovany Casseus. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

According to the arrest report, detectives “were able to ascertain the cellphone number of the alleged dealer who supplied the narcotics to the victims” and Casseus was in possession of the “cellphone used to communicate with the undercover detective and overdose victim.”

The arrest happened after an undercover operation that involved a $1,000 deal with Casseus at a hotel parking lot in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Local 10 News reached out to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue for updates on the conditions of those who were hospitalized. We were told that since the families have opted out of providing media updates, they were not able to obtain the information.

With an influx of spring breakers coming into the area, Wilton Manors Police were reminding visitors that “this incident serves as a stark reminder to all, especially those visiting for Spring Break of the deadly impacts of Fentanyl. This synthetic opioid continues to have detrimental impacts on many communities, and our agency remains committed to drug prevention and intervention initiatives. Our agency also remains committed to investigating and prosecuting acts of illegal drug activity.”