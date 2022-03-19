77º
Jury selection in Parkland school shooter’s trial is set to begin in April

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Parkland School Shooting
Broward County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer talks to attorneys on Tuesday in court. (Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said Friday jury selection in the trial of the Parkland school shooter is set to begin in a little over two weeks.

The families of Nikolas Cruz’s victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been waiting for justice since 2018.

The jurors will be faced with the decision about whether or not Cruz should be in prison for life without parole or get the death sentence.

Scherer told attorneys the plan is “very good” and “most of the issues have been addressed.”

Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in October.

The next hearing is March 30 and jury selection is April 4.

