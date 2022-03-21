Pembroke Pines to add blue cart back into rotation for garbage pick-up, for a price

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines residents will soon be able to put their blue carts back on the curb on garbage day, for a price.

According to the city website, the city commission has amended the agreement with Waste Pro to allow residents to use the blue bin for solid waste and recyclable debris for an extra fee of $2 a month. The fee would be billed on the resident’s water bill. The service will begin on May 1.

To use the “blue cart service” once a week, the resident should call 954-967-4200 and provide the following information:

· City of Pembroke Pines account number located on resident’s monthly water or sanitation bill

· Name

· Address

· Phone Number

Waste Pro will add a decal to the resident’s blue cart. The resident will not be able to use the service unless the decal is in place.

Residents can request the removal of their blue cart by calling the City of Pembroke Pines at 954-518-9000 or Waste Pro at 954-967-4200.

Pembroke Pines changed from sorting recyclable items, to incinerating trash and recycling altogether and discontinued the use of the blue carts in Jan. 2022. Instead residents are now asked to place all of their garbage and recyclable items in their one green cart.

For more information about this change, click on this link.