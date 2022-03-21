Police say suspect killed barbershop owner in dispute about car

Police have arrested a man after a shooting of the owner of neighborhood barbershop and an investigation shows it was over a car.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The man who police believe killed the owner of a Miami Gardens barbershop has been arrested and investigators say it started as an argument over a Range Rover.

Radcliffe Butler, 47, had accused a man identified by his godson as Oniel Anderson of stealing his SUV. A friend of the victim said Anderson owned Love Cuts, a barbershop in Miami Gardens, in a strip mall at Northwest 183rd Street and 27th Avenue, where the shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to Buttler’s arrest form, he went to the barbershop to confront Anderson to demand the victim give him money for the car.

The arrest form states that witnesses heard them arguing and then Buttler shot at least 2 or 3 rounds at Anderson, who was on the ground.

A witness, who saw allegedly saw the shooting, confronted Buttler, tackling him, and pinning him to the ground until police arrived.

Anderson’s loved ones are in disbelief.

“He was the best man, the best person I knew,” said Andy (”YM Bandit”) Williams, the victim’s godson. “He looked out for me since I was a baby. Without him, I wouldn’t be here.”

According to police, the gun used by Buttler was reported stolen from a car burglary.

On Monday, Buttler appeared in court where he was ordered held without bond.