Royals’ Caribbean tour brings them close to Miami

MIAMI – Kate Middleton and Prince William are traveling to Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, on a week-long tour celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to The Royal Family, the visits will take place between Saturday, March 19 and Saturday, March 26.

Visiting a cacao producer to learn more about Belize’s world-famous Maya chocolate making (KensingtonRoyal)

The Royal tour begins in Belize where they will visit historic Mayan sites and celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community as well as exploring the country’s biodiversity.

Wow! What a welcome 🎉



It was a privilege to spend time with the Garifuna community and experience some of their traditions, here in Hopkins.



Thank you Mama G for hosting such a special event! pic.twitter.com/jX3u2dFEy5 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2022

Belize is home to the world’s second largest barrier reef, thanks to decades of work to protect this incredible marine environment.



In 2017, offshore oil exploration was banned, resulting in the reef receiving UNESCO World Heritage Status 👏 pic.twitter.com/0r1uKRYT63 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 21, 2022

The Duke and Duchess will then travel to Jamaica where their visit will include engaging with the Jamaican Defence Force and celebrating the seminal legacy of Bob Marley and other ground-breaking Jamaican musicians alongside some of tomorrow’s stars.

Their last destination visit will end in the Bahamas where they will spend time with communities across a number of islands and experience a world-famous junkanoo parade.

Their program will also touch on a number of themes that are close to Their Royal Highnesses’ hearts and a key focus of their work with The Royal Foundation, including The Earthshot Prize, mental health, and the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.

The Duke and Duchess have asked that this tour allows them to meet as many local people as possible.

Over the course of their time in the Caribbean, Their Royal Highnesses will meet a wide variety of groups, including children, young people and families, frontline workers, service personnel, leaders from government, business, and the charity sector as well as inspiring conservationists, and the early year’s workforce.

According to the pair, they are very much looking forward to the visit, which will be their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020.