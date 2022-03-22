Man accused of raping elderly woman in Miami now facing charges for similar crime in Coral Gables

MIAMI – A man accused of raping an elderly woman in Miami has been charged with a similar crime in Coral Gables.

Luis Gonzalez appeared before a judge on Monday to face several charges, including sexual battery and abuse of an elderly or disabled adult.

According to an arrest report, Gonzalez attacked an 80-year-old homeless woman in a wheelchair outside a Publix on Ponce de Leon Boulevard in August of last year.

Gonzalez, 24, is already facing sexual batter and kidnapping charges in Miami after police said he dragged an 80-year-old woman behind a building a raped her last month.

Investigators said surveillance cameras captured him pulling up his pants after the attack.

Gonzalez was arrested in Lee County earlier this month and extradited to South Florida.