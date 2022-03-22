Man faces murder charge after burning victim to death, police say

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Officers arrested a murder suspect who is accused of setting a man on fire in Miami-Dade County, police announced on Tuesday.

Detectives accused Sadrack Honorat on Monday of attacking the man after an argument turned into a fight south of Medley, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Witnesses told officers they saw Honorat “doused the victim with an unknown liquid and lit him on fire,” according to the arrest form.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the unidentified victim dead on Sunday in a parking lot near Milam Dairy Road and the Hialeah Expressway, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the department.

Officers found a man burnt to death on Sunday in Miami-Dade.

Witnesses said Honorat ran away, as the victim suffered, police said.

“A 911 call was received in reference to a male matching the description of the subject pictured on the flyer disseminated,” Zabaleta wrote adding, “Officers immediately responded and observed the subject standing on the median of NW 72 Avenue, south of NW 58 Street, wearing the same clothing.”

Honorat, 31, is facing a second-degree murder charge and corrections is holding him without bond. Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

