Mark Walton gets arrested yet again; held in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Mark Walton is facing a charge of armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon. The troubled 24-year-old former Miami Dolphins player is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County records show correction officers booked Walton, a former NFL running back, shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Walton celebrates his 25th birthday next week. He played for the University of Miami before the Cincinnati Bengals drafted him during the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Miami Dolphins signed Walton on May 12, 2019. The NFL suspended him for violating the league’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies during the 2019 off-season arrests and reinstated him last year.

Walton’s record includes arrests for marijuana possession, misdemeanor battery, a concealed firearm, resisting an officer without violence, reckless driving. He was also accused of attacking a pregnant woman in Davie and of trying to break a restaurant’s window.

This is a developing story.

