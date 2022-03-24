UFC star Jorge Masvidal facing felony charge, surrenders to Miami Beach police

Jorge Masvidal, a globally popular UFC fighter, surrendered to Miami Beach police Wednesday night on a felony battery charge.

He was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center shortly after 10 p.m.

Local 10 News cameras captured Masvidal in handcuffs, quickly moving from a police vehicle inside the jail.

Masvidal is a Miami success story.

He rose from backyard fights to a main draw for the UFC.

But his animosity toward fellow grappler Colby Covington spilled from the ring to the streets.

Mugshot for Jorge Masvidal. (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

Video showed Covington nursing a broken tooth outside of Papi Steak on South Beach Monday night, according to eyewitnesses.

In video obtained exclusively by Local 10 News, Covington is seen leaving the restaurant when he is ambushed.

According to a Miami Beach police report, the victim was punched with a closed fist twice in the face, fracturing a tooth.

The two fighters were once friends and even roommates, but their relationship soured.

Earlier this month, they settled their beef in the ring, where Covington out wrestled Masvidal in a dominating win.

Now Masvidal will somehow have to wrestle this way out of legal trouble.