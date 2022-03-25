Miami Beach curfew, liquor sales crackdown get mixed reaction from visitors

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Michelle Moyer and her husband, Lance, visiting Miami Beach from Pennsylvania, said they saw a victim hit by bullets in one of at least 2 shootings reported on South Beach last weekend.

“That was scary,” she said. “I think it was 7 gunshots.”

Those shootings are what prompted city officials to declare a state of emergency and impose a curfew.

The curfew began Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. and will continue nightly until 6 a.m. the next morning. This will be in place until Monday morning.

“I think it’s a great idea. I think it’s at least a step,” said Lance Moyer.

But his wife, Michelle, disagrees.

“I think they’re just going to go somewhere else to be stupid,” Michelle said.

Liquor stores were the first target hit by Miami Beach’s emergency measure. They are forced to stop selling liquor by 6 p.m. daily throughout the weekend.

The liquor sales stoppage impacts all businesses south of Dade Boulevard with the exception of hotels serving their guests.

We met people loading up just before the shops closed for alcohol sales.

Liquor store owners say the issue is that they feel unfairly targeted.

“Of course, it’s going to affect the bottom line, it’s a lot of money.”

So do the tourists we spoke to.

“Yeah, we came out to have a good time and the fact that we have to go in early it’s feels just like, wow.”

When we asked if they would come back to Miami Beach next year? They quickly responded, “No.”

City officials have warned anyone not following the curfew could face jail time.