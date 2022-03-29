Police hope to find hit-and-run driver that badly injured man and killed his dog

Miami-Dade police released video of the car they believe is involved in a Miami hit-and-run crash.

MIAMI – It’s been three weeks since Willie Moore was hit by a car while walking his two dogs. His family says he has had seven surgeries since.

On Monday, officers released a clue that may lead to an arrest.

Moore, 39, was hit on March 9 at the intersection of Northwest 95th Street and 20th Avenue in Miami.

The car that hit him sped off.

Moore’s three nieces have been desperate for information about that driver.

“I think you should take responsibility for your actions,” said Shenell Walker, Moore’s niece. “There’s no reason to leave a person laying on the ground.”

Miami-Dade police has released new video of the car they believe is involved.

It’s a light-colored Nissan Altima.

Investigators said Moore and one of his dogs were struck.

The dog did not survive.

Ad

Moore is still being treated and has more surgeries in his future.

“We are praying that he doesn’t become paralyzed,” said Walker. “He is only 39 years old, he has a lot of life to live.”

Family members say Moore will be in the hospital for months.

They say insurance will not cover all of his medical expenses. They have created a GoFundMe page for anyone who would like to help, and that can be found by clicking here.