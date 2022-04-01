Coral Springs woman missing and endangered, police say

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Coral Springs police are searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Berlande Bonhomme was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday walking in the area of 7600 NW 40th St.

Police said she was wearing a pink dress, white shoes and a white hair wrap. She was also carrying a blue backpack.

Bonhomme is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 954-344-1800.