Widow faces charges after officer fatally shoots her husband during drug raid

A widow appeared in court on Friday to face charges after officers killed him during a raid at his home on Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was fatally shot Thursday morning by a Miami-Dade police officer has been identified as 53-year-old Hector Miguel Portuondo. Police confirmed Friday that the man’s wife has been arrested.

Miami-Dade police said the incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 19th Street.

The police department was assisting Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. marshals with a federal investigation.

Police confirmed that investigators executed a search warrant at the home and seized a rifle, other firearms, ammunition, narcotics and more than $55,000 in U.S. currency.

(Miami-Dade Police Department)

The officer who fired the shot has been on the force for 12 years, authorities said.

Police confirmed that Portuondo began to feel ill after investigators went into the home and made contact with all the residents inside.

Ad

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called in, and the suspect somehow armed himself while he was being evaluated, authorities said.

Police said shots were fired and Portuondo was killed.

Authorities confirmed that Portuondo’s wife and an additional male were inside the home at the time. They were seen being taken into custody.

The woman, Nancy Ricardo, 51, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence and resisting an officer without violence.

(Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

According to her arrest report, an HSI agent saw Ricardo take the suspect’s cellphone and delete “important information” from it.

Police said a detective took the phone away from Ricardo while she was being detained.

She tensed her body to try to avoid being placed in handcuffs, authorities said.

It’s unclear whether the other man inside the home is also facing charges.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard during a police-involved shooting.

Ad

No further details were immediately released about the federal investigation.