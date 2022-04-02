Police hope new video will help solve mother’s cold case murder from 2020

Police officers are asking for the public’s help to crack a cold case thanks to newly released surveillance video.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers are asking for the public’s help to crack a cold case thanks to newly released surveillance video.

Authorities believe it shows the moments leading up to the murder of a mother in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Police said they found Ivelisse Alvarado Sanchez shot multiple times at a home near northwest 128th Street and 18th Court on Jan. 26 of 2020.

Authorities believe the suspects seen lurking around the outside of the home may have something to do with the crime.

Crews rushed Sanchez to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Her teenage son was also shot, but he survived.

Police said they are looking for at least two people and hope the video will lead to an arrest.