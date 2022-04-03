Woman arrested after stabbing ex-boyfriend in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police announced the arrest of a woman in reference to a stabbing incident initially believed to be an attempted armed robbery.

After investigating, police discovered the stabbing was actually a domestic dispute and that an attempted robbery never occurred.

It happened at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday on the 1000 block of West 44th Terrace.

Police said 28-year-old Harlem Hernandez stabbed her ex-boyfriend, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

She was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.