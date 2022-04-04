Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing driver who crashed into Billy’s Stone Crab

Police have made an arrest after a driver was stabbed on Saturday, causing him to veer off the road and crash into a restaurant.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police have made an arrest after a driver was stabbed on Saturday, causing him to veer off the road and crash into a restaurant.

Dominic Martinez Gianfermo was a no show in court on Monday, refusing to appear.

Police say Martinez Gianfermo, 27, was a passenger in a car and stabbed the driver repeatedly while on the road.

Witnesses claim the victim was a rideshare driver, but police have yet to confirm those details.

The attack caused the driver to swerve and crash right into Billy’s Stone Crab, just off Hollywood Beach.

Martinez Gianfermo then took off to a restaurant nearby, Taco Beach Shack.

That’s where a Good Samaritan, James Gutierrez, heard the crash and ran out. He confronted Martinez Gianfermo and stopped him from getting away.

Ad

He carefully led Martinez Gianfermo away from restaurant patrons and back outside as police moved in.

Gutierrez says felt something was off and acted quickly, never thinking that something could happen to him.

An employee inside Billy’s Stone Crab was injured from debris, as there is a kitchen right on the other side of where the car hit the building.

That employee is expected to be okay, and the driver is expected to recover after being rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Authorities are still sorting out how and why all of this happened.