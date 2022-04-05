Crews are demolishing the old Pembroke Pines city hall; Here’s what’s coming next

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Drivers on Pines Boulevard are seeing the old Pembroke Pines City Hall building slowly being demolished. The building at the intersection of Pines Boulevard and Palm Avenue has been vacant for nearly five years, since the opening of the new city hall at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in 2017.

Crews were seen demolishing the old building on Tuesday.

Former Pembroke Pines City Hall building (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

According to a comment on Facebook made by Pembroke Pines Commissioner Angelo Castillo, the old property has been sold. He said the sale was good for the residents of Pembroke Pines for many reasons.

“The building is obsolete and is being torn down. It will become a medical office building with an assisted living facility building nearby. The sale of the old city hall property offset the cost of adding two stories on top of the voter approved civic center, which today houses city hall staff. It was a good business deal for residents who now have a state of the art city hall complex at vastly reduced cost, and that valuable corner where old city hall stood will go back on the tax rolls,” said Castillo.

The new complex, at 601 City Center Way, was named in honor of the longtime Pembroke Pines City Manager Charles F. Dodge. The complex includes apartments, office and retail space, restaurants and serves as the new City Hall. The center also houses “The Frank” named after Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis. The gallery holds exhibitions and activities for residents of the city all year round.