Deputies issue scam alert: Beware of fake kidnappings for ransom

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Monroe Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday deputies are investigating a “virtual kidnapping scam” and they want the public to know how the thieves operate.
Scammers are using social media to select their targets, pretend that they have kidnapped a loved one, and demand a ransom.
The scammers pretend that they are members of drug cartels or corrupt law enforcement and insert screams to scare their victims into paying the ransom through a gift card or other means.
Deputies are asking the public to avoid providing the scammers with personal, monetary, or gift card information over the phone, text message, or e-mail.
Here is a list of tips from deputies:
• Never post news of upcoming travel dates and locations online.
• Have a “password” that family members can ask for in an emergency to confirm that a loved one is really in trouble.
• Never provide financial information to strangers over the phone.
• Never pay for anything over the phone with gift cards. This is a sure sign you are getting scammed.
For more information or to report a crime of this nature call deputies at 305-292-7000 or Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477.
Related stories