Deputies issue scam alert: Beware of fake kidnappings for ransom

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Monroe Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday deputies are investigating a “virtual kidnapping scam” and they want the public to know how the thieves operate.

Scammers are using social media to select their targets, pretend that they have kidnapped a loved one, and demand a ransom.

The scammers pretend that they are members of drug cartels or corrupt law enforcement and insert screams to scare their victims into paying the ransom through a gift card or other means.

Deputies are asking the public to avoid providing the scammers with personal, monetary, or gift card information over the phone, text message, or e-mail.

Here is a list of tips from deputies:

• Never post news of upcoming travel dates and locations online.

• Have a “password” that family members can ask for in an emergency to confirm that a loved one is really in trouble.

• Never provide financial information to strangers over the phone.

• Never pay for anything over the phone with gift cards. This is a sure sign you are getting scammed.

For more information or to report a crime of this nature call deputies at 305-292-7000 or Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477.

