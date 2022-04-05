New York mobster found in Hialeah after escaping federal custody

HIALEAH, Fla. – A hitman from Rochester, New York, was arrested Monday morning in Hialeah, exactly a week after he failed to return back to his halfway house near Orlando following an authorized medical appointment, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Dominic Taddeo, 64, was placed on escape status by the Bureau of Prisons after failing to return to the halfway house on March 28.

Authorities said between 1990 and 1992, Taddeo was convicted of federal racketeering charges and “pleaded guilty to multiple other cases involving weapons offenses, drugs, and enterprise corruption among other offenses which included the killing of three men on behalf of the La Cosa Nostra, a Rochester-area crime family.”

Taddeo was transferred from a medium-security prison in Sumter County, Florida, to the halfway house in February.

He would have been released from the halfway house in February 2023, but is now expected to be sent back to federal prison.

“The tenacious work of the involved deputy marshals and the cooperation between our offices resulted in the quick capture of Mr. Taddeo,” said U.S. Marshal Bill Berger of the Middle District of Florida.