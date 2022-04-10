Thieves steal phones at Tortuga Music Festival, police say

Country music fans attend the Tortuga Music Festival on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers recovered 24 phones they believe thieves stole from country music fans at The Tortuga Beach Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Officers arrested Wilson Garson, 23, Piter Japol, 27, and Yesica Castellanos, 28, on Saturday night accusing them of pickpocketing phones at the festival.

“Security staff and police have a zero-tolerance policy for anyone victimizing festival attendees,” a Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Officers had returned 18 out of the 24 phones by Sunday morning. Garson, Japol, and Castellanos are facing grand theft charges.

Police officers recover phones thieves stole at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale. (FLPD)

The festival sold out. Nelly, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Sublime with Rome, and Thomas Rhett were just a few of the performers on stage.

Officers blocked off sections of the beach along Seabreeze Boulevard for the event that began on Friday and will run from Noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Drivers should expect delays along A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard and on Southeast 17 Street and Las Olas Boulevard. Road closures will also be in effect from 10 to 10:30 p.m. in both directions from Harbor Drive to Southeast as fans leave.

Attendees are encouraged to use a rideshare service to get to the event because there is no designated parking. To avoid fines, officers said it’s important to note the designated pick-up and drop-off areas for rideshare services are at the Las Olas Marina, at 240 Las Olas Circle.

For more information about the Tortuga Music Festival, visit this page.

The festival is sold out and tens of thousands of people have come from all over the country to enjoy the biggest names in country music.

