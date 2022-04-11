Dilapidated Miami building being demolished after owners failed to fix code violations

Demolition is underway for a Miami building that has been hit with code violations for years.

MIAMI – Demolition is underway for a Miami building that has been hit with code violations for years.

Some people are claiming that the building was left to rot by its owners, who purchased the property two years ago, and it’s not the only one.

It was almost 100 years old, with signs of squatters outside and inside.

Miami’s police chief told Local 10 News there have been 60 calls to the building at last count.

“We’ve given them every opportunity possible to correct this,” said Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. “They promised they were going to do everything, hire security. They didn’t comply with none of that.”

Carollo headlined the take down, promising the city will be cracking down and closing the legal loopholes building owners have used for years to get away with dangerous neglect.

Local 10 News documented a similar case in 2019 at a building less than a mile away.

Residents were at the mercy of the owner, with no water and expired elevator safety.

“The water was going to be shut down if the landlord didn’t pay the bill,” said Maggie Fernandez, who is on the Miami Commission staff.

Miami Building Director Ace Marrero points the finger at city compliance officials who help property investors game the system and make fines disappear.

“The lack of consequences fuel for this to happen,” Marrero said. “I think it may be obviously, definitely a big factor in some of them.”