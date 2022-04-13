Doral residents speak out against possible new trash facility

The debate continues in Doral with residents complaining about the smells the brand new waste to energy plant gives off.

MIAMI – The debate over Doral and problems with its trash site is being dumped onto the ears of Miami-Dade County commissioners.

Residents packed into county hall chambers on Wednesday afternoon during a policy committee meeting to try to stop key decision makers from building a brand new waste to energy plant.

#UPDATE ‼️ @Cityofdoral @mayorbermudez & Council Take Action Against Plans for New Waste-to-Energy Plant. We ask for the help of the residents to communicate your concerns to the Miami-Dade Board of Commissioners before it's too late. Read more: https://t.co/1YY1QuykRE pic.twitter.com/18Us2x7NmT — City of Doral (@Cityofdoral) April 13, 2022

The site would go right next door to the current facility that processes about 4,000 tons of solid waste each day.

“You guys can really make an impactful decision to us, residents of Doral,” Max Trujillo said.

People are concerned with the smells the plant seems to be giving off.

“Just smells a toilet to be honest with you,” said one resident.

The sour stench in Doral is still a problem and some are worried it could get worse.

These concerns are why people want the new plant somewhere else, but the chair of the Miami-Dade County Commission, Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz, disagrees.

“If any of you have a better plan, I want to hear it, but the plan just to kick it out and send it to somebody else’s neighborhood so try no particular issue that’s not the plan,” Diaz said.

Roughly 62 percent of the county’s waste is processed at that Doral site, where much of the waste is converted into energy in a non-toxic manner and the leftover ash is transferred to a landfill.

However, the county’s current lease agreement is with the energy facility Covanta, which is set to expire next year, so county leaders feel they can do better with their own waste to energy plant without emanating odors or toxins.

To get new technology you’ll need a replacement facility,” Director, Department of Solid Waste Management, Michael Fernandez said.

The commissioners agreed to move forward with a 60 day plan to work with a design professional and solidify where the new plant should go and what it would look like.