President Volodymyr Zelenskyy worries Russia will soon use chemical weapons on Ukraine

WASHINGTON – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he’s worried about Russia using chemical or nuclear weapons amid their ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
“They could do it, they can, the life of the people are nothing, that’s why,” Zelenskyy said.
They’ve been trying to destroy us for 50 days, but the 🇺🇦 people are heroically resisting. We fear nothing, we know what we’re fighting for. We are brave enough to put an end to evil. Stop feeding the 🇷🇺 military machine. Help 🇺🇦 with weapons. Then peace & good will win faster. pic.twitter.com/WdDbZsvZ4e— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 14, 2022
His remarks come as Russia launched a new wave of strikes Friday, one day after a leading warship sunk in the black sea following serious damage.
Moscow says an onboard fire caused munitions to explode, but a senior U.S. defense official announced they believe two Ukrainian Neptune missiles hit the Moskva, which counters the Kremlin’s claims.
While New video shows a Russian submarine conducting cruise missile tests in the sea of Japan.
As Tokyo ‘conveyed its concerns on Friday to Moscow and urged them to ‘refrain from any actions that could increase tensions in northeast Asia.
It comes as the U.S. has already begun shipping $800 million in military aid to the war zone, where Ukrainian forces say the situation is critical and call for more help to break the Russian siege.
The first round of the latest U.S. aid to Ukraine is expected to arrive in the next 24 hours.