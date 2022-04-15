77º

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy worries Russia will soon use chemical weapons on Ukraine

Ben Kennedy, Washington Bureau Chief

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he’s worried about Russia using chemical or nuclear weapons amid their ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“They could do it, they can, the life of the people are nothing, that’s why,” Zelenskyy said.

His remarks come as Russia launched a new wave of strikes Friday, one day after a leading warship sunk in the black sea following serious damage.

Moscow says an onboard fire caused munitions to explode, but a senior U.S. defense official announced they believe two Ukrainian Neptune missiles hit the Moskva, which counters the Kremlin’s claims.

While New video shows a Russian submarine conducting cruise missile tests in the sea of Japan.

As Tokyo ‘conveyed its concerns on Friday to Moscow and urged them to ‘refrain from any actions that could increase tensions in northeast Asia.

The missile cruiser Moskva, named in honor of the Russian capital, was launched during the Cold War, saw service during conflicts in Georgia, Syria and Ukraine, and helped conduct peacetime scientific research with the United States.

It comes as the U.S. has already begun shipping $800 million in military aid to the war zone, where Ukrainian forces say the situation is critical and call for more help to break the Russian siege.

The first round of the latest U.S. aid to Ukraine is expected to arrive in the next 24 hours.

Ukrainian Nicolai, 41, says goodbye to his daughter Elina, 4, and his wife Lolita, on a train bound for Poland fleeing from the war at the train station in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Two nurses, Albina from Russia, right, and Irina, from Ukraine hold the cross as they take part in the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) torchlight procession presided by Pope Francis on Good Friday in front of Rome's Colosseum, in Rome, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Vadim Krikun is treated in the hallway of his apartment building after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
An armed serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia patrols a street in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, April 15, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Ben Kennedy is an Emmy Award-winning Washington Bureau Chief for Local 10 News. He has more than a decade of reporting experience nationwide.

