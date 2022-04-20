Family of Pembroke Pines teen Miya Marcano honored with key to the city

Miya Marcano's family was honored with the key to the city of Pembroke Pines and a national day for their daughter on what would have been her upcoming birthday, April 26.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis is presenting a special proclamation to the parents of Miya Marcano, who was murdered by a maintenance worker at her apartment complex in Orlando.

The late teen is being honored in a special way with her family getting a key to the city of Pembroke Pines in honor of her.

This coming April 26, which would have been Marcano’s 20th birthday, will also be officially named Miya Marcano day.

Grieving father says Miya Law gives hope

Marcano was murdered in September of 2021 in Orlando, when police say an obsessed maintenance worker at the complex where Marcano lived, killed her.

Her disappearance set off a massive multi-county search and her loved ones desperate to find her would soon learn she was found dead. The Flanagan High School grad was only 19 and had moved to central Florida to attend college.

Justice for the Marcano family would never come, as the suspect took his life, but since then, the family channeled their pain into change.

Miya’s law was passed by the Florida legislature it mandates landlords to require background checks for employees and give tenants a 24-hour notice before repairs take place.

The ceremony to honor Marcano and her family will begin at city hall at 6:30 p.m.