Child injured when driver crashes into home in Miami-Dade

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – A child was injured when the driver of a black sedan crashed through a white fence and into a home on Friday in south Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the one-story home at 11545 SW 168th Terr., in the West Perrine neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responds to a home on Friday in West Perrine. (SKY 10)

The driver of a silver pickup truck also crashed into the home’s fence.

Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in one of the vehicles. An ambulance took him to a nearby hospital.

