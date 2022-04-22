Community team picks up 525 pounds of trash off Biscayne Bay shore

Dozens of volunteers picked up 525 pounds of trash on Friday from the southern side of the Julia Tuttle Causeway, which connects Miami and Miami Beach.

MIAMI – Dozens of volunteers picked up 525 pounds of trash on Friday off Biscayne Bay shore.

It was their way of celebrating Earth Day, a worldwide annual event that has been promoting environmental protection since 1970.

The team, including Miami-Dade police officers, worked for about an hour on the southern side of the Julia Tuttle Causeway, which connects Miami and Miami Beach.

The event also marked the first anniversary of the Don’t Trash Our Treasure, an initiative focused on raising awareness about the pollution in Biscayne Bay.

VolunteerCleanup, a nonprofit organization that connects volunteers and organizers, and Vera Cadillac Buick GMC also contributed to the event.