Grenades found inside home in Pembroke Pines belonged to previous homeowner, police say

Grenades have been safely removed from the garage of a home in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police responded to a home Friday morning after grenades were found in the garage, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and K9 units were also called to the home in the Pasadena Estates community in the area of Northwest 202nd Avenue and Fifth Street to help safely remove the grenades.

Sky 10 was above the scene just after 11 a.m. as multiple police vehicles were parked outside the home. Police temporarily evacuated nearby residents in an abundance of caution.

Police announced shortly before 1 p.m. that the grenades had been safely removed from the home and the scene had been cleared.

According to authorities, the grenades had been legally owned by the previous homeowner, who is no longer alive.