Miami women arrested in Florida Keys driving stolen car with drugs inside

Mugshots for 23-year-old Stefani Perez (left) and 33-year-old Yariras Castillo (right).

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in the Florida Keys arrested two women from Miami who were driving a stolen car.

Deputies also found crystal methamphetamine after searching the women.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Stefani Perez and 33-year-old Yariras Castillo were taken into custody Saturday night near Mile Marker 29.

They were traveling in a 2014 black Dodge Charger and were pulled over for impeding traffic, deputies said.

It was then discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in Hialeah.

After investigating, deputies said Perez and her boyfriend had stolen the car, but the couple got into a dispute, and she took off without him for the Keys.

Perez is facing grand theft auto charges and Castillo was charged with possession of a controlled substance after claiming ownership of the meth, deputies said.