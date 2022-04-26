Man in critical condition after shooting in North Miami

A woman at the scene told Local 10 News she was that man’s wife and identified him as 44-year-old Daniel Jijuste who is a barber at the shop he was shot right outside of.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Gunfire erupted into the night in North Miami, prompting a quick police response.

Officers rushed to the area of Northeast 132nd Street and West Dixie Highway at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said one person was shot and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A woman at the scene told Local 10 News she was that man’s wife and identified him as 44-year-old Daniel Jijuste who is a barber at the shop he was shot right outside of.

Newly obtained video shows the moments immediately after the shooting showing a chaotic scene with police helping Jijuste who was just shot, laying on the ground moving in pain. Paramedics then arrived and placed him on a stretcher, lastly airlifting him to the trauma center.

The barbershop has been closed all day long and Jijuste’s family told Local 10 that he is in critical condition.

Ad

Edgar Cordero lives nearby and tells Local 10 that when he heard the gunshots last night he busted out his binoculars and watched it all happen.

“The other guy was chasing him with a gun, shooting him…after that, he took off in a black car,” Cordero said.

Employees at neighboring businesses describe the victim as a quiet man who worked long hours here at the barbershop.

Right now police don’t have a description of the shooter to provide and are asking for the public’s help, if anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.